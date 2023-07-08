tru Independence LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

tru Independence LLC cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

