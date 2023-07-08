tru Independence LLC Sells 17,200 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. tru Independence LLC owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 303,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,183,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

