tru Independence LLC Sells 19,520 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,602 shares of company stock worth $3,605,171. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $64.57. 953,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,953. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

