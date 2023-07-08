tru Independence LLC Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,864,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,067 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $51.76. 3,355,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,950. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

