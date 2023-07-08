tru Independence LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,721,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.