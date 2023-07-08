TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,463 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 54,117 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $110.09 during trading hours on Friday. 2,538,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,052. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

