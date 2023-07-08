TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,577 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. 2,153,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

