TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 300,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 62,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 323,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 33,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

