TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.40. 2,328,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

