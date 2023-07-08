TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 556,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 287,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 914,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 185,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 198,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 312,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.75. 188,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,607. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

