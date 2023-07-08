TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. 5,217,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,858. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.