TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 246,816 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 310.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,816 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 320,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76,974 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. 2,291,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,337. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

