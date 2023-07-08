TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,423. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.09 and a 200-day moving average of $376.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

