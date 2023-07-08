TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,297 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The company has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

