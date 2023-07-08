UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Trading Down 0.7%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $201.23 and last traded at $201.23. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.56% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

