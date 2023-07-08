Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Union Bankshares stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $100.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.