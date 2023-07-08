Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

