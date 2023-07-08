VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 864.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,697 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.