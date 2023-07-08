Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.