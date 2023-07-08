Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$40.37 and last traded at C$40.21. 61,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 76,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.16.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.85.

