Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$40.37 and last traded at C$40.21. 61,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 76,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.16.
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.85.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.