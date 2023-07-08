Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.90. 845,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,615. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.3104 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

