Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $70.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

