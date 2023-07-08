Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

