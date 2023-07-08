Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $28,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

VXUS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,548. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

