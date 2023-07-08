Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

