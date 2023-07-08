Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0049

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $50.49 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006519 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

