Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,737 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a market cap of $519.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

