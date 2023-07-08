Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0079

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 235.5% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $131.20 million and approximately $88.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,377.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00323354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00910487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00552379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00062896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00138380 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,231,725 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,231,732 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

