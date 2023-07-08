VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $28,091.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %

VRSN opened at $222.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average of $213.09. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

