Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $354.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

