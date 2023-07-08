VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on VICI. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

