VirtualMeta Trading 282.9% Higher Over Last Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 282.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $28.80 million and approximately $3,912.25 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00994169 USD and is up 13.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,896.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

