Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.88. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 63,567 shares changing hands.

Vodacom Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.77%. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

