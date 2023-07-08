Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $87.69 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00010653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

