VVS Finance (VVS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $95.43 million and $267,803.25 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,323,348,212,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,121,028,999,476 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

