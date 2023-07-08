Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
WKCMF opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $167.16.
About Wacker Chemie
