Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded at HSBC

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2023

HSBC upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

WKCMF opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $167.16.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

