Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.90 million and $2.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,785,735 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

