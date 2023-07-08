Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $1,423,015.16 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,423,015.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,552,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37.

On Thursday, June 1st, Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62.

Wayfair stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

