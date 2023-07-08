Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,441 shares during the period. AltC Acquisition makes up approximately 5.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALCC opened at $10.50 on Friday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

