Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Forbion European Acquisition were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBNU opened at $10.90 on Friday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

