Wedbush Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $270.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,286,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

