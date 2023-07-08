WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.57 million and $235,180.16 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00321621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003264 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

