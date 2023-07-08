Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after purchasing an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.