XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.74

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.74 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.95 ($0.13). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,208,298 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on XLMedia from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

