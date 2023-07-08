Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Valens Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.1% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Valens Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of VLN opened at $2.50 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

See Also

