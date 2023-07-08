Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

