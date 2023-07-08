Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $577,392.48 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOFree Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zuora stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

