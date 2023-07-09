2,213,356 Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,213,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,058,000. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for 1.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 28.56% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $65.06 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
