2,662 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $776.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,140. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $441.63 and a one year high of $795.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

