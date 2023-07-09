295,266 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,884,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.22% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,578,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,097.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 245,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,700,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 475,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.13 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.